Bed Bath & Beyond closes on Cost Plus World Market sale
Jan. 19, 2021 8:10 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)BBBYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- In a boost to its balance sheet, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) closes on the sale of Cost Plus World Market to Kingswood Capital Management.
- Both companies have agreed to a transition services agreement following the close of the transaction to help ensure business continuity.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond CEO statement: "The completion of this transaction marks the conclusion of our work to streamline our portfolio. These efforts will help fund our transformation and put us in the position to start fiscal 2021 with a more cohesive set of core businesses in Home, Baby, Beauty & Wellness. We remain committed to driving sales and margin growth, generating cash and investing in our business plan to drive shareholder value."
- Shares of BBBY +1.387% premarket to $25.95.
- Source: Press Release
- Bed Bath & Beyond is on watch as a heavily shorted stock.