Tenax Therapeutics acquires PH Precision Med

Jan. 19, 2021 8:20 AM ETTenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX)TENXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) acquires PH Precision Med (PHPM) in exchange of an aggregate of ~12.1M unregistered shares of common stock and securities convertible into common stock.
  • PH Precision Med (PHPM) is a privately-held clinical stage biotech company focused on developing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The FDA has granted orphan drug designation for imatinib for the treatment of PAH.
  • The acquisition expands the company's pulmonary hypertension pipeline with the addition of imatinib, a Phase 3 ready candidate.
  • TENX +70% premarket to $3.03
  • Source: Press Release
