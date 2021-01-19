Verrica's stock surges on positive data from late-stage VP-102 trials
Jan. 19, 2021 8:25 AM ETVerrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)VRCABy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Verrica Pharma (NASDAQ:VRCA) shares jump ~14% premarket after it announces positive data from post-hoc pooled analyses of its pivotal Phase 3 CAMP trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of VP-102, Verrica’s lead product candidate, in molluscum contagiosum (molluscum), a form of viral skin infection.
- The percentage of participants with complete clearance of all baseline and new molluscum lesions was statistically significantly higher in the VP-102 group, the company said.
- In the Phase 2 CARE-1 study of VP-102 in external genital warts, treatment with VP-102 showed promise and statistically significant improvement in patients.
- Incidence of adverse events were primarily mild to moderate and similar across VP-102 drug exposure groups, Verrica added.