Verrica's stock surges on positive data from late-stage VP-102 trials

  • Verrica Pharma (NASDAQ:VRCA) shares jump ~14% premarket after it announces positive data from post-hoc pooled analyses of its pivotal Phase 3 CAMP trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of VP-102, Verrica’s lead product candidate, in molluscum contagiosum (molluscum), a form of viral skin infection.
  • The percentage of participants with complete clearance of all baseline and new molluscum lesions was statistically significantly higher in the VP-102 group, the company said.
  • In the Phase 2 CARE-1 study of VP-102 in external genital warts, treatment with VP-102 showed promise and statistically significant improvement in patients.
  • Incidence of adverse events were primarily mild to moderate and similar across VP-102 drug exposure groups, Verrica added.
