miRagen Therapeutics changes name to Viridian; announces leadership changes

Jan. 19, 2021 8:24 AM ETViridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN)VRDNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • miRagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) announced its name change to Viridian Therapeutics and ticker symbol 'VRDN'; to commence trading tomorrow.
  • The company appointed Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., M.B.A. as President and CEO succeeding Lee Rauch who will remain as strategic advisor to the company; Dr. Violin earlier served as president & COO.
  • Also, internationally recognized neuro-ophthalmologist, Barrett Katz M.D., M.B.A., is appointed as Chief Medical Officer; most recently he served at BridgeBio Pharma where he developed therapeutics to treat orphan eye diseases.
  • In 2H21, the company expects to file Investigational New Drug applications for both VRDN-001 and VRDN-002.
  • Shares traded 2.21% down premarket.
