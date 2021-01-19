miRagen Therapeutics changes name to Viridian; announces leadership changes
Jan. 19, 2021 8:24 AM ETViridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN)VRDNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- miRagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) announced its name change to Viridian Therapeutics and ticker symbol 'VRDN'; to commence trading tomorrow.
- The company appointed Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., M.B.A. as President and CEO succeeding Lee Rauch who will remain as strategic advisor to the company; Dr. Violin earlier served as president & COO.
- Also, internationally recognized neuro-ophthalmologist, Barrett Katz M.D., M.B.A., is appointed as Chief Medical Officer; most recently he served at BridgeBio Pharma where he developed therapeutics to treat orphan eye diseases.
- In 2H21, the company expects to file Investigational New Drug applications for both VRDN-001 and VRDN-002.
- Shares traded 2.21% down premarket.