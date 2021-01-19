Minerva sells seltorexant royalty for $155M to Royalty Pharma

  • Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) soars 40% in premarket trading in reaction to sale of its royalty interest in seltorexant to Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) for an upfront payment of $60M and up to $95M in milestones.
  • Seltorexant is in Phase 3 development to treat major depressive disorder with insomnia symptoms by Janssen Pharmaceutica, a unit of Johnson & Johnson.
  • Minerva is entitled to a mid- single digit royalty on worldwide net sales of seltorexant.
  • The Company opted out of the agreement with Janssen for seltorexant (MIN-202), resulting in $41.2M in collaborative revenue, in July last year.
