Technical Communications (TCCO) receives delisting letter from Nasdaq

  • Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) has received a delisting determination letter from Nasdaq as the Company has informed Nasdaq it would be unable to provide a plan to regain compliance
  • The trading of the Company’s common stock will be suspended at the opening of business on January 25, 2021.
  • Previously on December 31, 2020, the Company received notice from Nasdaq on failure to maintain a minimum of $500K in net income from continuing operations and as the the Company did not meet the alternatives of market value of listed securities or stockholders’ equity.
  • The Company subsequently determined it would be unable to regain compliance with the rule and informed Nasdaq on January 13, 2021 that it would not be submitting a compliance plan.
