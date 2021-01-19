Precision Bio to test stealth cell therapy in lymphoma patients
Jan. 19, 2021 8:31 AM ETPrecision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL)DTILBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) jumps 14% in premarket after the FDA signs off the company's Investigational New Drug application for PBCAR19B, a next-generation, stealth cell, CD19 product candidate for patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.
- The Phase 1 study will be a non-randomized, open-label, single-dose, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study deigned to evaluate the safety and clinical activity of PBCAR19B at increasing flat dose levels (2.7 x 108 - 8.1 x 108 CAR T cells).
- Primary objective of the study is to identify the maximum tolerated dose and any dose-limiting toxicities.