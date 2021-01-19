State Street Q4 earnings miss estimate amid low rate environment

  • Faced with record-low interest rates in 2020, State Street (NYSE:STT) says fee revenue growth and expense reduction contributed to positive operating leverage and Y/Y EPS growth.
  • Q4 EPS of $1.39 trails the consensus of $1.55; declined from $1.45 in Q3 and increased from $1.35 in Q4 2019.
  • STT slips 1.5% in premarket trading.
  • Q4 total fee revenue of $2.42B rose 5% Q/Q and 2% Y/Y.
  • Q4 net interest income of $499M rose 4% Q/Q and fell 22% Y/Y; the Y/Y decrease is primarily from lower market rates, partially offset by growth in deposits, the investment portfolio and loan balances, and episodic market-related benefits.
  • Q4 total expenses of $2.28B rose 8% Q/Q and declined 5% Y/Y.
  • Investment Servicing AUC/A as of quarter-end increased 13% Y/Y to $38.6T, primarily due to higher period-end market levels, net new business installations, and client flows.
  • Investment Management AUM as of quarter-end increased 11% Y/Y to $3.5T, mainly reflecting higher period-end market levels and net inflows from ETFs and cash, partially offset by institutional net outflows.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Previously (Jan. 19): State Street EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue
