State Street Q4 earnings miss estimate amid low rate environment
Jan. 19, 2021 8:31 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)STTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Faced with record-low interest rates in 2020, State Street (NYSE:STT) says fee revenue growth and expense reduction contributed to positive operating leverage and Y/Y EPS growth.
- Q4 EPS of $1.39 trails the consensus of $1.55; declined from $1.45 in Q3 and increased from $1.35 in Q4 2019.
- STT slips 1.5% in premarket trading.
- Q4 total fee revenue of $2.42B rose 5% Q/Q and 2% Y/Y.
- Q4 net interest income of $499M rose 4% Q/Q and fell 22% Y/Y; the Y/Y decrease is primarily from lower market rates, partially offset by growth in deposits, the investment portfolio and loan balances, and episodic market-related benefits.
- Q4 total expenses of $2.28B rose 8% Q/Q and declined 5% Y/Y.
- Investment Servicing AUC/A as of quarter-end increased 13% Y/Y to $38.6T, primarily due to higher period-end market levels, net new business installations, and client flows.
- Investment Management AUM as of quarter-end increased 11% Y/Y to $3.5T, mainly reflecting higher period-end market levels and net inflows from ETFs and cash, partially offset by institutional net outflows.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
