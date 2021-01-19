W.R. Grace bidder unlikely to go much higher than current bid, Monness Crespi says

Jan. 19, 2021 8:36 AM ETW. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)GRABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • W.R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) bidder 40 North, which last week raised its bid for the chemical company to $65/share, is unlikely to boost its offer much higher, Monness Crespi writes.
  • Sees best outcome for W.R. Grace is get a bid from the outside, either a strategic buyer, such as an integrated oil company or a state-owned petroleum company, or a financial buyer, according to analyst Chris Shaw.
  • Expects that unless GRA decides to start a process to sell itself, 40 North will propose a board slate for upcoming elections.
  • W.R. Grace's comments last week seem to imply that results may have returned to pre-pandemic levels, which would suggest a "significant fundamental positive'' for GRA and may imply upside to upcoming results.
  • W.R. Grace remains positive at Monness Crespi, PT $75.
  • Recall Nov. 9, Grace says 40 North buyout bid inadequate, but analysts foresee more offers
