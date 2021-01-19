TETRA Tech rallies on assigning executive role to lead key mineral resources and low carbon energy initiatives
Jan. 19, 2021 8:51 AM ETTETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)TTIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) announced that Tim Moeller, SVP, Chemicals and Supply Chain, has been assigned to lead the company's initiatives involving its industrial products and key mineral resources in the company's Arkansas brine leases (27K+ acres of brine leases) to support carbon capture and advances in energy storage and battery production.
- Tim will lead efforts to capitalize on the company's significant lithium carbonate equivalent (884K tons) and bromine resources (estimated 3.9M), its bromine technologies, and calcium chloride production capabilities that support recent advancements in carbon capture infrastructure.
- "With our recently announced plans to deconsolidate our investment in CSI Compressco, we have positioned TETRA to focus on our core businesses and core competencies around fluids and aqueous chemistry innovation, supported by our well established vertically integrated manufacturing, supply chain infrastructure and mineral resources," CEO Brady Murphy commented.
- Currently, TETRA is receiving some financial benefit from these initiatives, but these are longer term opportunities focused on emerging technologies and markets.
- Shares up 23.1% premarket.