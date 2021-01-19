Roku gains bull, Street-high price target at JPMorgan on streaming ad shift
Jan. 19, 2021 8:43 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)ROKUBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is well-positioned to benefit as "TV viewing increasingly shifts to streaming," says JPMorgan, starting the company at Overweight and a Street-high $475 price target.
- Analyst Cory Carpenter notes Roku's "significant advertising opportunity" and expects TV ad budgets to "meaningfully shift to streaming in 2021."
- The potential ad growth justifies Roku' premium valuation, writes Carpenter.
- Roku shares are up 2.5% pre-market to $418.30. Shares are up nearly 30% from a low earlier this month.
- Background: Research firm eMarketer forecasts that programmatic advertising on connected TVs will hit $8.7B this year, up from $6.73B in 2020.