Asset manager Vinci Partners Investments launches IPO of ~13.9M shares

  • A leading alternative asset management platform in Brazil, Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) has launched its initial public offering of ~13,87M Class A common shares at an estimated price range of $16-$18 per share.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~2.08M Class A common shares.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund investments in its own products alongside its investors, to pursue opportunities for strategic transactions and for other general corporate purposes.
  • Vinci was founded in 2009 to operate as a private equity firm, creating a portfolio of private and public investments.
  • The company's major competitors are: Advent International, Patria Investments, Kinea Investimentos, Perfin, XP, Banco BTG Pactual, Credit Suisse and Brazilian Banks.

  • The company's corporate structure is as follows:

