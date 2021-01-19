Virgin Galactic rallies 7% on Ark Invest space ETF buzz
Jan. 19, 2021 8:43 AM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)SPCEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) pushes higher in early trading even after taking on a Wall Street downgrade.
- Susquehanna drops Virgin Galactic Holdings to a Neutral rating from Positive after taking in the share price rally.
- "Space has piqued investor interest as SPCE nears commercial space flight, while the defense companies see space as among their highest-growth segments. We are downgrading SPCE to Neutral from Positive on valuation after its recent sharp move higher."
- The firm assigns a price target of $32 to SPCE.
- Shares of Virgin Galactic are up 6.80% premarket to $32.50. SPCE was on Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch list this week with buzz over the ARK Space Exploration ETF picking up.