Virgin Galactic rallies 7% on Ark Invest space ETF buzz

  • Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) pushes higher in early trading even after taking on a Wall Street downgrade.
  • Susquehanna drops Virgin Galactic Holdings to a Neutral rating from Positive after taking in the share price rally.
  • "Space has piqued investor interest as SPCE nears commercial space flight, while the defense companies see space as among their highest-growth segments. We are downgrading SPCE to Neutral from Positive on valuation after its recent sharp move higher."
  • The firm assigns a price target of $32 to SPCE.
  • Shares of Virgin Galactic are up 6.80% premarket to $32.50. SPCE was on Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch list this week with buzz over the ARK Space Exploration ETF picking up.
