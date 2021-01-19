Axis Capital Q4 claims estimate includes COVID-19 hit

Jan. 19, 2021 8:49 AM ETAXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)AXSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) estimates Q4 net claims of $195M-$205M, pretax, for catastrophes and weather-related events.
  • Includes $125M, pretax, for COVID-19, estimated after a review of potential exposures to the pandemic on all lines of business, both short and long-tail, which considered new information provided by clients, global shelter-in-place orders that came into effect in Q4 and outcomes of recent court judgments, including the U.K. Supreme Court ruling.
  • The COVID-19 estimate is in addition to the $235M estimate recognized in Q1; its claims reserves provide for ultimate COVID-19 related losses across all lines of business incurred at Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Other catastrophe and weather-related losses of $70M-$80M, pretax, include Hurricanes Zeta and Delta, and regional weather events in the U.S.
  • In addition, the company noted ongoing improvements in its current accident year loss ratios excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses consistent with progress observed earlier in 2020.
