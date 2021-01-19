Applied DNA's Linea assay kit shows promise in detecting distinct variants of COVID-19 virus
Jan. 19, 2021 8:54 AM ETApplied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN)APDNBy: SA News Team
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) announces that its Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit identified COVID-19 positive samples that are variants distinct from the wild-type virus that has dominated the U.S. in the pandemic until now.
- The variants were identified as part of the company's safeCircle pooled surveillance testing service, which is powered by the Company’s Assay Kits, Applied DNA said.
- Shares up ~5% premarket.
- The FDA had identified Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 assay kit as one of only two tests marketed under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) that are potentially able to identify certain SARS-CoV-2 mutations, including a mutation found in the U.K. variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.7) variant, the company had said earlier this month.