Applied DNA's Linea assay kit shows promise in detecting distinct variants of COVID-19 virus

  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) announces that its Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit identified COVID-19 positive samples that are variants distinct from the wild-type virus that has dominated the U.S. in the pandemic until now.
  • The variants were identified as part of the company's safeCircle pooled surveillance testing service, which is powered by the Company’s Assay Kits, Applied DNA said.
  • Shares up ~5% premarket.
  • The FDA had identified Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 assay kit as one of only two tests marketed under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) that are potentially able to identify certain SARS-CoV-2 mutations, including a mutation found in the U.K. variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.7) variant, the company had said earlier this month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.