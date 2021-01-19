Belden (BDC) buys OTN Systems for $71M; guides Q4 above estimates

Jan. 19, 2021 8:54 AM ETBelden Inc. (BDC)BDCBy: SA News Team
  • Belden (NYSE:BDC) enters an agreement to acquire privately-held OTN Systems for ~$71M.
  • OTN Systems is a provider of easy to use and highly-reliable network solutions tailored for specific applications in harsh, mission-critical environments. OTN Systems’ technology allows customers to easily build, maintain, and monitor complex networks in industrial markets, such as Process, Power Transmission, and Mass Transit.
  • Belden and OTN Systems have a commercial partnership dating back to 2017.
  • The transaction to close in the Q1'21, and will be financed with cash on hand.
  • Belden sees Q4 EPS of $0.85-0.90 vs. a consensus of $0.72; sees Q4 revenues of $494-499M vs. $475.19M consensus.
