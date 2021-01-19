Conversion Labs' Q4 revenue beats consensus on telemedicine buzz: Prelim
Jan. 19, 2021 9:04 AM ETLifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)LFMDBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Conversion Labs (OTCQB:CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine company, reports preliminary results with Q4 revenue to be $13.6M (+265% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $11.25M.
- December had a record month at $5.1M in revenues (+321% Y/Y), which alone surpassed the entire prior year's quarterly sales.
- Annual recurring revenue (ARR) generated by subscriptions reached $26M mark up 525% compared to the end of 2019. There was over $3M increase in ARR from November to December pointing out the consumers' shift from traditional healthcare to telemedicine amid COVID-19 pandemic
- "We believe our growth in ARR and continued rapid expansion of this customer base demonstrates strong satisfaction with our products and services, and we expect it to further strengthen as we execute our strategic growth objectives in 2021," says Conversion Labs’ head of corporate development, Corey Deutsch.
- The company sees its proprietary Shapiro MD hair products for men and women to drive greater customer retention under its recently launched Rex MD subscription-based model.
- "We expect 2021 to be our biggest year yet," says CEO Justin Schreiber.
- Stock up 10.46% premarket.
- Conversion Labs appoints Dr. Anthony Puopolo as its chief medical officer.