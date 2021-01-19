Velodyne (VLDR) stock gains on autonomous heavy truck partnership with Trunk Tech
Jan. 19, 2021 9:05 AM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)VLDRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Beijing Trunk Technology will co-develop next-generation autonomous heavy trucks and accelerate commercialization of self-driving trucks in China's logistics market.
- Trunk Tech is the first company in China to independently develop level 4 driverless trucks, which means no human intervention is required. It uses Velodyne's lidar as core sensor hardware in the trucks.
- "“Autonomous trucks can supplement labor gaps, save fuel costs and enhance logistics, as well as improve transportation safety and help reduce truck accident rates," says Trunk Tech CEO Dr. Zhang TianLei. "Velodyne sensors, combined with our multi-sensor fusion algorithms, enable trucks to achieve high-precision, long-range real-time sensing to support autonomous driving on complex road environments. Velodyne has the expertise and manufacturing scale to help us transform trucking and our companies share a strong focus on vehicle safety."
- VLDR shares are up 1.4% pre-market to $23.27.
- Earlier this month, Velodyne shares slumped after the company guided downside Q4 revenue and pulled its full-year outlook.