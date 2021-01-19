Regency Centers updates financing activity, property transactions
- Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) announced that on Jan.15, 2021 it repaid its $265M term loan due January 2022 utilizing its available cash, leaving no unsecured debt maturities until 2024; it also terminated interest rate swap contracts leading to a $2.5M early extinguishment of debt charge recognized in Q4.
- In Q4, the company sold five shopping centers for a combined gross sales price of $77.8M; also sold three land parcels for a combined gross sales price of $8.1M.
- Led by in-depth review of its extensive future pipeline of value-add development and redevelopment projects, the company estimates to write-off of certain previously capitalized pre-development costs will be in a range of $7 to $9M for Q4 includes write-off of ~$5.3M at Serramonte Center due to revised scope following the review process.
- Q4 earnings scheduled for Feb.11 release.