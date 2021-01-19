Cocrystal Pharma further develops influenza A/B antiviral compounds under collaboration with Merck
Jan. 19, 2021 9:05 AM ETCocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP), MRKCOCP, MRKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) has completed all research obligations under the Merck (NYSE:MRK) exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement, and that Merck is now solely responsible for further development of the influenza A/B antiviral compounds that were discovered using Cocrystal’s structure-based technologies and expertise.
- “Under the agreement announced in January 2019, Merck had an option for Cocrystal to perform up to 12 months of additional work if the initial two years of collaboration did not progress as expected. We are pleased our collaboration achieved its goals within the timeline and that there is no need for Merck to exercise the optio,” said Gary Wilcox, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Cocrystal.
- Shares up 13% premarket.