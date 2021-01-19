Harley-Davidson gains 2% after Citi points to short-term catalysts
Jan. 19, 2021
- Citi adds a positive catalyst watch to Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on the expectation for greater clarity when the company spills earnings next month.
- "We are putting Harley on Citi’s 30-day Catalyst watch-list. Harley Management will reveal its 2021-2025 strategic plan, along with its 4Q 2020 results, on Tuesday, February 2, via webcast. We expect investors will receive greater clarity on priority markets that Harley plans to focus on, overall strategic direction, and most importantly financial goals."
- HOG +2.17% premarket to $41.50.
