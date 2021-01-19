Phathom Pharmaceuticals completes enrollment in Phase 3 H. pylori trial

  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) has completed patient enrollment in PHALCON-HP, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of vonoprazan and vonoprazan for the eradication of H. pylori infection.
  • PHALCON-HP is a randomized, multicenter, Phase 3 trial that has enrolled over 1,000 patients with H. pylori infection.
  • Phathom continues to expect topline results from the study in Q2 2021.
  • PHALCON-HP is one of two Phase 3 trials evaluating vonoprazan in gastrointestinal diseases.
  • And the second trial, PHALCON-EE, is a randomized, double-blind, two-phase, multicenter trial evaluating vonoprazan in the treatment of erosive esophagitis.
