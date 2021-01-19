Phathom Pharmaceuticals completes enrollment in Phase 3 H. pylori trial
Jan. 19, 2021 9:10 AM ETPhathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT)PHATBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) has completed patient enrollment in PHALCON-HP, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of vonoprazan and vonoprazan for the eradication of H. pylori infection.
- PHALCON-HP is a randomized, multicenter, Phase 3 trial that has enrolled over 1,000 patients with H. pylori infection.
- Phathom continues to expect topline results from the study in Q2 2021.
- PHALCON-HP is one of two Phase 3 trials evaluating vonoprazan in gastrointestinal diseases.
- And the second trial, PHALCON-EE, is a randomized, double-blind, two-phase, multicenter trial evaluating vonoprazan in the treatment of erosive esophagitis.