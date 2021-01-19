Predictive Oncology announces $2.2M registered direct offering priced at-the-market

  • Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) is down 7.9% pre-market, as it announces entering into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of ~2.2M shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1/share, for gross proceeds of $2.2M, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Company also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of ~1.1M shares.
  • Net proceeds to be used for working capital purposes.
  • Closing date January 21, 2021.
