Predictive Oncology announces $2.2M registered direct offering priced at-the-market
Jan. 19, 2021 9:10 AM ETPredictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)POAIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) is down 7.9% pre-market, as it announces entering into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of ~2.2M shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1/share, for gross proceeds of $2.2M, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Company also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of ~1.1M shares.
- Net proceeds to be used for working capital purposes.
- Closing date January 21, 2021.