Accuray’s radiotherapy platform provides long-term control of breast cancer

  • Announcing data from a prospective, phase II trial, Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) says that women with low-risk breast cancer who were treated with its TomoTherapy (“TOMO”)® System showed 98.8% local disease control seven years after receiving the therapy.
  • The results of the trial involving 338 women were published online in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology*Biology*Physics.
  • The study, where the patients received once-daily accelerated partial breast irradiation (“APBI) delivered with the TomoTherapy (“TOMO)® System also indicated a very low incidence of acute and late toxicities.”
  • The Phase 2 study has showed that image-guided, intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IG-IMRT) delivered using the TomoTherapy System offers improvements over existing techniques for better APBI outcomes in carefully selected patient populations says Prof. Ugo de Paula, Department of Radiation Oncology, San Giovanni-Addolorata Hospital, Rome, Italy.
