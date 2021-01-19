Western Union (WU, +7%) is rallying as it moves to challenge the dominant players in the payment sector in a deal with Walmart (WMT, +0.3%).

Western Union services will roll out in more than 4,700 Walmart stores starting this spring.

The services will include domestic and international money transfers, bill payments and money orders.

Western Union stock has struggled since the pandemic selloff and is still down 19% in the past year. In the new year, the stock is about flat. Shares get a grade of F from Seeking Alpha based on the momentum performance of related stocks.

From a technical analysis perspective the stock was also on shaky ground. On Friday it tumbled below its 10-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages.

But if the premarket gains hold, shares will be right back above all those levels.

The relative strength index of 49.89 is in the sweet spot between overbought, 70, and oversold, 30.

The Tortoise Digital Payments Infrastructure Funds (BATS:TPAY) has the largest weighting of any ETF for Western Union at 2.6%.

TPAY is comfortably above its 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs.

Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Robert Honeywell highlighted Western Union’s partnering plans in his bullish case for the stock.

“The partnering activities of Western Union are likely to contribute significantly to Western Union's growth,” Honeywell wrote. “With a market cap under $9 billion, Western Union could be a target for acquisition by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and others. Others could include PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), which has a market cap of more than $250 billion and a P/E (FWD) of 55.63. For any of these companies, an acquisition of Western Union would likely be immediately earnings accretive.”