C4 Therapeutics on go with mid-stage study of CFT7455 for hematologic malignancies

Jan. 19, 2021 9:12 AM ETC4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC)CCCCBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • The FDA has cleared C4 Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CCCC) investigational new drug (IND) application for its lead product candidate, CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC (Monofunctional Degradation Activating Compound) targeting IKZF1/3 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies such as multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
  • The FDA has completed its 30-day safety review and granted approval for the company to proceed with the proposed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for CFT7455.
  • The company is on track to advance CFT7455 into the clinic in H1 2021.
  • The Phase 1/2 clinical trial will be an open-label, two-part dose-escalation and expansion study. The trial will primarily investigate safety and tolerability, with key secondary objectives to characterize the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile and anti-tumor activity of CFT7455.
