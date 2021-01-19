Comerica Q4 earnings beat driven by higher NII, fee income, lower provision
Jan. 19, 2021 Comerica Incorporated (CMA)
- Comerica's (NYSE:CMA) loan performance and record level of deposits helped to offset the rapid decline in interest rates in 2020, said Curt C. Farmer, chairman, president and CEO.
- The Q/Q increase in Q4 EPS was driven by revenue growth and strong credit quality, he added.
- Q4 EPS of $1.49 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.19 and increased from $1.44 in Q3.
- CMA rises 1.0% in premarket trading.
- Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache credits a combination of higher NII and fee income and lower provision, partly offset by higher expenses, for the earnings beat.
- Q4 credit losses decreased $22M Q/Q to a benefit of $17M; the allowance for credit losses decreased $46M to $992M, primarily reflecting a reduction in criticized loans as well as a slightly improved economic forecast tempered by near-term economic uncertainty.
- Q4 net interest income of $469M increased from $458M in Q3, driven by higher loan fees primarily related to PPP forgiveness and prudent loan and deposit pricing, partly offset by reduced loan balances.
- Q4 average loans of $51.4B, down $608M from Q3.
- Q4 average deposits of $70.2B, up 2% Q/Q.
- For Q1 2021, CMA expects a decline in average loans and average deposits to remain strong.
- Also expects net interest income to decline with lower average loan balances, LIBOR and security yields as well as two fewer days in the quarter, partly offset by management of loan and deposit pricing.
- Sees net charge-offs modestly higher.
- Also expects Q1 noninterest income lower as well as noninterest expenses.
