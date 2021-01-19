CytoSorbents' CytoSorb receives Korean approval in collaboration with Fresenius Medical Care

Jan. 19, 2021 9:21 AM ETCytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)CTSOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved CytoSorbents' (NASDAQ:CTSO) CytoSorb for all equivalent European Union approved indications, including the reduction of cytokine storm, the reduction of bilirubin in liver disease, the reduction of myoglobin in trauma, and the removal of ticagrelor and rivaroxaban during urgent or emergent cardiothoracic surgery.
  • "We are pleased to have successfully achieved approval of CytoSorb in Korea, in cooperation with our partner Fresenius Medical Care. We are excited to expand the global footprint of CytoSorb, now in a total of 67 countries worldwide," president & CEO Mr. Vincent Capponi commented.
  • In Korea, the sepsis mortality rate and incidence have increased steadily and remains a major problem in critical care.
  • Shares trading 2.91% higher premarket.
