Ocean Bio-Chem stock +6% reports record sales for Q4 and FY
Jan. 19, 2021 9:20 AM ETOcean Bio-Chem, Inc. (OBCI)OBCIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) records net sales for of ~$12.9M vs. $9.7M from Q4 2019, an increase of ~32% or $3.2M.
- For the FY 2020, net sales were ~$55.6M, compared to ~$42.3M for FY 2019, an increase of also ~32%.
- Peter Dornau, President and CEO commented, "This is the fifth consecutive year in a row that the Company had record fourth quarter net sales. The fourth quarter 2020 sales growth was primarily in both our chlorine dioxide product group of disinfectants and sanitizers—including our branded Performacide® product—as well as private-labeled products. In addition, the Company also had significant increase in its core product groups as well as its winterizing products and antifreeze sales."
- In reference to the record sales growth, CEO added "During the lockdown, we saw increases on home projects and storage items—from Teak Care to Star Tron Enzyme Fuel Treatment. And then after the lockdown, America essentially 'went outside.' Boat sales, RV sales, kayaks and paddleboards—all seeing record highs this past year. It's only natural that these new owners need to take care of their investments. We see this continuing well into 2021."
- Press Release
- Shares +6% PM