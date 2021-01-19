Rideshare Rental sees 2020 revenues of $8M, an increase of 11% Y/Y

Jan. 19, 2021 9:31 AM ETEVmo, Inc. (YAYO)YAYOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • RideShare Rental, formerly YayYo (OTC:YAYO) has announced preliminary total net revenue of ~$8 million for FY 2020, which is an increase of ~11% Y/Y, despite the drop in revenues in Q2 caused by COVID-19.
  • Q4 2020: Total net revenue of ~$2.3M (+30% Y/Y) which was highest quarterly revenue in company history; gross margin increased 400 bps to ~34%.
  • The Company’s vehicle rental operations, including its EV operations, were profitable in Q4 2020, continuing the trend from Q3 2020.
  • Q4 2020, saw the highest number of vehicles rented from the Company to date, generating the highest quarterly revenue in Company history.
  • The Co. launched a new car-sharing program; deployed 40 EV cars in L.A.; also launched the entrance in the last-mile logistics space by deploying first 28 transit high-roof top cargo vans, and have realized a 100% utilization rate.
  • Also, increased the line of credit with ACME Auto Leasing by an additional $1M.
