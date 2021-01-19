Orchard Therapeutics inks Libmeldy distribution pact in the Middle East & Turkey

  • Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) plans to extend the company’s commercial reach in the Middle East and Turkey through exclusive agreements with GenPharm Services and GEN.
  • GenPharm and GEN will collaborate with Orchard to facilitate access to treatment with Libmeldy in European-based qualified treatment centers for eligible patients in the Middle East and Turkey.
  • Libmeldy was approved in the EU in December 2020 as the first gene therapy for the treatment of early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy, an inherited, neurodegenerative disorder.
  • Combined, these partnerships will expand access to Libmeldy for patients living in the following seven additional markets: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Turkey.
