Orchard Therapeutics inks Libmeldy distribution pact in the Middle East & Turkey
Jan. 19, 2021 Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)
- Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) plans to extend the company’s commercial reach in the Middle East and Turkey through exclusive agreements with GenPharm Services and GEN.
- GenPharm and GEN will collaborate with Orchard to facilitate access to treatment with Libmeldy in European-based qualified treatment centers for eligible patients in the Middle East and Turkey.
- Libmeldy was approved in the EU in December 2020 as the first gene therapy for the treatment of early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy, an inherited, neurodegenerative disorder.
- Combined, these partnerships will expand access to Libmeldy for patients living in the following seven additional markets: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Turkey.