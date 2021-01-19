737 MAX set to return to skies across Canada and Europe
Jan. 19, 2021 9:31 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor19 Comments
- There's some good news for Boeing (NYSE:BA) this morning.
- Shares of the planemaker are up 1.6% premarket after Canada said it would will lift a ban on the 737 MAX, joining other countries in allowing the jet to return to service after a nearly two-year grounding.
- The difference? Planes will only be permitted to fly as long as they meet certain conditions, including allowing pilots to disable the faulty MCAS system that was found to be central to two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019. The measures go beyond those announced by the FAA in November, which required Boeing to make changes to the computer systems inside the plane and pilots to undergo training in flight simulators.
- The 737 MAX will also be approved to resume flights in Europe next week, according to the head of the European Aviation Safety Agency. The MAX returned to the skies in the U.S. last month, while Brazil was the first to resume flights on Dec. 9.