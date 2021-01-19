POET Technologies launches Shenzhen product design & development center
Jan. 19, 2021 9:34 AM ETPOET Technologies Inc. (POETF)POETFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- POET Technologies (OTCQX:POETF) opened a product design and development center in Shenzhen, China, which will be focused on the optical engine, reference designs for customer applications and new product activities.
- It appointed 22-years industry veteran Dr. Jinyu Mo as its SVP, Asia for managing company activities in China and Singapore.
- POET Optoelectronics Shenzhen, a wholly foreign-owned enterprise and wholly-owned subsidiary of POET, will augment the company's existing design, development and engineering operations in Allentown, Pennsylvania and Singapore.
- "We anticipated the need for such an operation even before we considered the joint venture with Sanan IC, however having an operation in-country to support the JV at its inception is an added advantage for our future success," president & General Manager Vivek Rajgarhia commented.