Fiserv announces executive leadership appointments
Jan. 19, 2021 9:47 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)FISVBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Fiserv (FISV +1.0%) announces executive leadership appointments:
- Byron Vielehr, head of payments and digital solutions, has been appointed Chief Digital and Data Officer.
- Neil Wilcox, Chief of Staff, has been appointed Head of CSR.
- “The creation of these roles underscores our commitment to accelerating our digital and data strategies, elevating and expanding our focus on corporate social responsibility, and delivering targeted innovation to create differentiated value for our clients and shareholders. Byron and Neil are both proven leaders with decades of experience in financial services and technology in their respective areas. These new appointments demonstrate the strength of our people platform and the depth of talent at Fiserv.” said Frank J. Bisignano, President and CEO.