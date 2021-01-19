BioElectronics' debt holders forego interest, top-line turns positive

  • BioElectronics (OTCPK:BIEL) reports over $519K revenue in Q4, representing a sequential increase of 241% from Q3's -$152K revenue.
  • The company says it has $554K in deferred revenue, least half of which is scheduled to ship in Q1 of 2021.
  • "We are pleased with the increase in revenue and look forward to the national retail rollout of KT Recovery+Wave and the DonJoy Advantage products, Powered by ActiPatch. We are simultaneously bringing on more international distribution channels and ramping up our efforts to market and sell the RecoveryRx® brand domestically," says Keith Nalepka, VP of Sales.
  • In addition, the firm’s two largest lenders, which are both controlled by Whelan family members, have collectively foregone interest in excess of $750K in 2020 and have further agreed to extend foregoing of interest through at least 2021.
  • "This decrease in interest expenses coupled with a steady increase in sales will bring the firm much closer to its goal of posting profits in the near future," says Chairman Richard Staelin, Ph.D.
  • The penny stock BIEL last closed at $0.0018.
  • BioElectronics has recently executed distribution agreement with KT Health for North American retail market.
