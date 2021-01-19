Glencore clinches Zambia copper sale but gets just $1 upfront
Jan. 19, 2021
- Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) agrees to sell its underlying 73% stake in Mopani Copper Mines to the Zambian government for $1 plus the assumption of $1.5B of debts.
- The company says its 81.2%-owned subsidiary Carlisa Investments signed a contract to sell its 90% interest in Mopani to Zambia's ZCCM Investments, which owns the remaining 10% interest in Mopani.
- Glencore has been in talks with the government about Mopani since last year after a dispute over the future of the mine, which has been unprofitable for years but nevertheless is a vital employer for Zambia.
- Glencore says it will also retain offtake rights with respect to Mopani's copper production until the transaction debt has been fully repaid.
- Morgan Stanley analysts consider Glencore as one of the top copper-exposed stocks for 2021.