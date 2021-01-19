Thermo Fisher to acquire molecular diagnostic firm Mesa Biotech for $450M
Jan. 19, 2021 9:42 AM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)TMOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mesa Biotech, Inc., a privately held molecular diagnostic company, for approximately $450M in cash.
- Thermo Fisher will pay up to an additional $100M in cash upon the completion of certain milestones following the close of the transaction expected in Q1 2021.
- San Diego, California-based Mesa Biotech has approximately 500 employees and revenues in 2020 of ~$45 million, and following the acquisition it will become part of Thermo Fisher's Life Sciences Solutions Segment.
- The company has 510(k) clearance and Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (“CLIA”) waivers from the FDA for its Accula™ Flu A/Flu B, RSV, and Strep A tests. The Accula System has also obtained emergency use authorization from the FDA for SARS-CoV-2 in vitro diagnostic testing.
- Last week, Thermo Fisher announced that it has completed the acquisition of Henogen S.A. Novasep's viral vector manufacturing business in Belgium for approximately €725M in cash.