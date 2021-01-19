Thermo Fisher to acquire molecular diagnostic firm Mesa Biotech for $450M

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mesa Biotech, Inc., a privately held molecular diagnostic company, for approximately $450M in cash.
  • Thermo Fisher will pay up to an additional $100M in cash upon the completion of certain milestones following the close of the transaction expected in Q1 2021.
  • San Diego, California-based Mesa Biotech has approximately 500 employees and revenues in 2020 of ~$45 million, and following the acquisition it will become part of Thermo Fisher's Life Sciences Solutions Segment.
  • The company has 510(k) clearance and Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (“CLIA”) waivers from the FDA for its Accula™ Flu A/Flu B, RSV, and Strep A tests. The Accula System has also obtained emergency use authorization from the FDA for SARS-CoV-2 in vitro diagnostic testing.
  • Last week, Thermo Fisher announced that it has completed the acquisition of Henogen S.A. Novasep's viral vector manufacturing business in Belgium for approximately €725M in cash.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.