Qumu secures $10M revolving credit facility

Jan. 19, 2021 9:47 AM ETQumu Corporation (QUMU)QUMUBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Qumu (QUMU) closed a $10M revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank; revolving credit facility availability is determined by recurring revenue, and has a maturity date of Jan. 15, 2023.
  • "These benefits are important as we continue to execute our long-term strategic roadmap to position Qumu as a cloud-first organization and drive sustainable growth and high-margin, SaaS recurring revenues," CFO Dave Ristow commented.
  • The company believes that led by work from home norms, demand for large-scale streaming, video on demand, and video content management capabilities is high and enables it to realize financial and operational objectives in 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.