Qumu secures $10M revolving credit facility
Jan. 19, 2021 9:47 AM ETQumu Corporation (QUMU)QUMUBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Qumu (QUMU) closed a $10M revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank; revolving credit facility availability is determined by recurring revenue, and has a maturity date of Jan. 15, 2023.
- "These benefits are important as we continue to execute our long-term strategic roadmap to position Qumu as a cloud-first organization and drive sustainable growth and high-margin, SaaS recurring revenues," CFO Dave Ristow commented.
- The company believes that led by work from home norms, demand for large-scale streaming, video on demand, and video content management capabilities is high and enables it to realize financial and operational objectives in 2021.