Chevron, Israeli partners to boost capacity for sending gas to Egypt
Jan. 19, 2021 9:49 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX), DKDRFCVX, DKDRFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Chevron (CVX +2.6%) and its partners in developing the Leviathan and Tamar natural gas fields offshore Israel say they plan to invest $235M in pipelines to export the fuel to Egypt.
- The companies signed an agreement to lay a new subsea pipeline and expand some of its existing ones, according to a statement from Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF), a shareholder in both reservoirs.
- Along with the expansion of other lines, the new pipeline will enable the partners to send as much as 7B cm/year of gas to Egypt, Delek says.
- The partners previously agreed to export 44B cm of gas to Egypt over eight years, with flows to begin between July 2022 and April 2023.
- Chevron is the operator of both fields, and holds a 39.7% stake in Leviathan and 32.5% of Tamar, while Delek Drilling owns 45.3% of Leviathan and 22% in Tamar.