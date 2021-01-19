Taysha Gene Therapies granted Orphan Drug designation for TSHA-105

Jan. 19, 2021 12:08 PM ETTaysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA)TSHABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • U.S. FDA awarded both both rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations to Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA +10.7%) for TSHA-105, an AAV9-based gene therapy in development for SLC13A5-related epilepsy.
  • "We are encouraged by the early evidence of TSHA-105's disease-modifying approach and believe these designations will help us potentially accelerate the development of this exciting program. We look forward to working with the FDA to make TSHA-105 available to patients as expeditiously as possible," president, founder & CEO RA Session II commented.
  • SLC13A5 is a form of infantile epilepsy caused by mutations in the SLC13A5 gene.
