Old National Q4 earnings helped by commercial loan growth, NIM expansion

Jan. 19, 2021 12:18 PM ETOld National Bancorp (ONB)ONBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) stock gains 2.6% as Q4 reflects commercial loan growth, credit loss recapture, and net interest margin gains vs. Q3.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS of 46 cents beats the consensus estimate of 38 cents.
  • Q4 net interest income of $161.1M vs. $145.6M in Q3 and $148.9M in Q4 2019; net interest margin on fully taxable equivalent basis increased 23 basis points to 3.26% from 3.03% in Q3.
  • Q4 provision for credit loss recapture of $1.1M vs. no provision in Q3.
  • Average total loans in Q4 were $13.9B, up $78.8M from Q3; excluding PPP loans, average total loans in Q4 increased $333.9M from Q3.
  • Excluding PPP loans, commercial and industrial loans increased $228.1M, or 32.8T annualized; commercial real estate loans increased $245.0M to $5.95B, or 17.2% annualized growth.
  • On average, total deposits were $16.8B vs. $16.4B in Q3.
