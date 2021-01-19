Kinder Morgan Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2021 5:35 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)KMIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.06B (-8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KMI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.