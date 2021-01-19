Morgan Stanley Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2021 1:07 PM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)MSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.53B (+6.2% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects tangible book value $42.01.
- Over the last 2 years, MS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.