BNY Mellon selected by Janus Henderson for data management platform

  • In yet another example of how data has become an important revenue source in the financial services sector, Bank of New York Mellon (BK +1.6%) wins a mandate from Janus Henderson (JHG -0.5%) to implement a global data management platform to improve quality and ease of access to investment information across the enterprise.
  • The cloud-based solution supports Janus Henderson's data platform transformation strategy and will consolidate sources of information into one global data store, creating a unified data architecture.
  • "This further validates the data management journey that we have been on for several years now, and our proven capabilities and strategy that we executed to build a data platform on Microsoft Azure aligns well with Janus Henderson's own technology strategy," said Charles Teschner, head of Data and Analytics Solutions at BNY Mellon.
  • Last week, BNY Mellon announced an alliance to integrate its OMNI securities service platform with Amundi's ALTO portfolio management system.
