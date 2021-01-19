BNY Mellon selected by Janus Henderson for data management platform
Jan. 19, 2021 1:09 PM ETThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), JHGBK, JHGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- In yet another example of how data has become an important revenue source in the financial services sector, Bank of New York Mellon (BK +1.6%) wins a mandate from Janus Henderson (JHG -0.5%) to implement a global data management platform to improve quality and ease of access to investment information across the enterprise.
- The cloud-based solution supports Janus Henderson's data platform transformation strategy and will consolidate sources of information into one global data store, creating a unified data architecture.
- "This further validates the data management journey that we have been on for several years now, and our proven capabilities and strategy that we executed to build a data platform on Microsoft Azure aligns well with Janus Henderson's own technology strategy," said Charles Teschner, head of Data and Analytics Solutions at BNY Mellon.
- Last week, BNY Mellon announced an alliance to integrate its OMNI securities service platform with Amundi's ALTO portfolio management system.