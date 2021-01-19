Citizens Financial Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2021 1:17 PM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)CFGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.71B (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CFG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward.