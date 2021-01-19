Spero Therapeutics stock rises on agreement amendment with Everest Medicines II and its subsidiary
Jan. 19, 2021 1:29 PM ETSpero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO)SPROBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Spero Therapeutics (SPRO +6.8%) enters license agreement with Everest Medicines II and the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Spero Potentiator.
- The original agreement with the parties included certain milestone dates and payments to the company based on the parties’ development plans for SPR206 or the Compound at the time and that the company could receive up to $59.5M upon achievement of certain milestones.
- Under the amended agreement company may receive up to $38M upon achievement of certain milestones, of which $2M has been received to date.
- The company intends to seek confidential treatment for certain portions of the amended agreement pursuant to a confidential treatment request.
- Form 8-K