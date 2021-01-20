Morgan Stanley Q4 growth driven by strength across the board, E*Trade buy

Jan. 20, 2021 7:53 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)MSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) turns in a strong Q4, capping off a record year, helped by performance across all three businesses and bolstered by its acquisition of E*Trade in Q4.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS $1.92 vs. consensus of $1.28; compares with $1.66 in Q3 2020 and $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 net revenue of $13.6B vs. $11.5B consensus and $10.9B a year ago.
  • Q4 provision for credit losses on loans and lending commitments declined to $5M vs. $111M in Q3 and $57M in Q4 2019.
  • Q4 Institutional Securities net revenue of $7.00B vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $5.58B and $5.05B in Q4 2019; Investment Banking revenue rose to $2.30B from $1.58B a year ago.
  • Sales & Trading revenue increased 32% Y/Y to $4.22B; equity net revenue of $2.50B increased from $1.92B a year ago; fixed income net revenue of $1.66B rose from $1.27B.
  • Investment Management revenue of $1.10B vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $1.00B and $1.71B in Q3.
  • Revenue from its Wealth Management unit, which now includes E*Trade, was $5.68B vs. consensus of $5.15B and $4.66B in Q3.
  • Compensation expense of $5.45B increased from $5.23B in Q4 2019; non-compensation expense of $3.76 B rose from $2.90B a year earlier.
  • Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
