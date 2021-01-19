Lixte Biotech's lead candidate to be tested in small cell lung cancer patients
Jan. 19, 2021 3:00 PM ETLixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT)LIXTBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Nano-cap Lixte Biotechnology (OTCQB:LIXT +11.5%) along with City of Hope, an independent biomedical research and treatment center, will start a Phase 1b trial to assess the combination of Lixte’s protein phosphatase inhibitor LB-100 with a standard regimen for untreated, extensive stage-disease small cell lung cancer (ED-SCLC).
- LB-100 will be given in combination with carboplatin, etoposide and atezolizumab, an FDA approved regimen. The dose of LB-100 will be escalated with fixed doses of the 3-drug regimen to reach a recommended Phase 2 dose. Patient entry will then be expanded so that a total of 12 patients will be evaluable at the recommended dose to confirm its safety and objective evidence of objective response rate, duration of overall response, progression-free-survival and overall survival.
- In November, the company priced its public offering of 1.2M units of securities at $4.75 per unit, and NASDAQ uplisting.