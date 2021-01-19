BHP's first-half iron ore production higher, copper output lower
Jan. 19, 2021 6:12 PM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)BHPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- BHP reports a 6% Y/Y increase in iron ore production for the six months ended Dec. 31 of 128.4M metric tons, including record output at its Jimblebar operation in its Western Australia mining hub.
- BHP also raises guidance for FY 2021 iron ore output following the restart of its Samarco joint venture operations in Brazil after a five-year suspension, now expecting production of 245M-255M tons of iron ore in the year through June, up from an earlier forecast of 244M-253M.
- Half-year copper output fell 5% Y/Y to 841.3K tons, as the company cited pandemic-related restrictions at operations in South America, but record average concentrator throughput was delivered at Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, and the Spence copper mine expansion project reached first production in December.
- BHP narrows full-year copper production guidance to 1.51M-1.645M tons, reflecting strong performance at Escondida.
- BHP says half-year production of metallurgical coal fell 5% Y/Y to 19.2M tons, citing plant maintenance work, but it expects stronger volumes in the second half.
- The company also flagged a $1.15B-$1.25B impairment charge related to New South Wales Energy Coal and associated deferred tax assets.
- Iron ore prices have added at least 7% YTD after surging 80% in 2020, trading at levels last seen in September 2011.