Azek readies share offering, guides FQ1 sales above consensus
Jan. 20, 2021 4:25 AM ETThe AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)AZEKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The AZEK Company (NYSE:AZEK) has launched a public offering of 17.5M Class A common shares to be offered by certain selling stockholders.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.625M shares.
- AZEK will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares.
- Also, the company has released preliminary Q1 2021 results.
- Net sales are expected between $209.1M - $213.4M (consensus of $201.66M).
- Net sales from Residential segment in the range of $182.9M - $186.6M.
- The increase in sales is due to higher organic net sales related to decking, railing, accessories and exteriors product categories as well as favorable operational execution.
- Net income of $8.9M - $11.5M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $46.2M - $51.1M.