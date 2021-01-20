Azek readies share offering, guides FQ1 sales above consensus

  • The AZEK Company (NYSE:AZEK) has launched a public offering of 17.5M Class A common shares to be offered by certain selling stockholders.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.625M shares.
  • AZEK will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares.
  • Also, the company has released preliminary Q1 2021 results.
  • Net sales are expected between $209.1M - $213.4M (consensus of $201.66M).
  • Net sales from Residential segment in the range of $182.9M - $186.6M.
  • The increase in sales is due to higher organic net sales related to decking, railing, accessories and exteriors product categories as well as favorable operational execution.
  • Net income of $8.9M - $11.5M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $46.2M - $51.1M.
